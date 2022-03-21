Early Morning Fire Destroys Several Middle Tennessee Businesses

By Sarah Tate

March 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Several Middle Tennessee businesses are destroyed after an early morning fire.

At least three businesses were destroyed when a fire broke out at the Woodland Plaza strip mall off Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester around 6:15 a.m. Monday (March 21), per WKRN. According to Manchester Fire Department officials, it took crews more than two hours to get the fire under control. They arrived on the scene to heavy smoke, and flames burst through the roof as they battled the blaze.

According to the news outlet, at least five businesses were damaged in the fire, including Most Awesome Cleaning, Reese's Genes Boutique, Top Rehab Services and The Hair Kuttery. Initial reports suggest the fire was centered around a warehouse storage area for Toliver's Pawn and Jewelry.

As of 2 p.m., it is unclear the amount of damage each business sustained. No injuries were reported.

Following reports of the fire destroying local businesses, Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard issued a statement, per FOX 17.

"It's a sad occasion and we are praying for those small business impacted by the fire," she said. "We appreciate the support from the surrounding fire departments."

As of 2 p.m., it is unclear how the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

