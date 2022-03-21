Fans Believe Ciara Could Be Pregnant Thanks To This Video
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2022
Recently, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have sent mixed signals about having more kids. However, a new video is leading the singer's fans to believe that she may already be expecting.
On Sunday, March 20, a video surfaced featuring a fan's interaction with the "Rooted" singer. In the video, we can see the singer in a black outfit as she encourages the fan to appear in the video with her. After she posted the video, fans began to point out that the singer looks pregnant. In response to questions about when the video was shot, the woman who recorded the video asserted that it was shot a day ago and claimed the singer is currently pregnant.
"Yess," the fan replied in response to a direct question about her pregnancy, "I didn't know she was pregnant either."
At the beginning of the month, Ciara and her husband offered their thoughts about making more children. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on March 2, Cici explained that she'd rather "do a couple more hot videos first" and "enjoy the flat tummy while I got it." She admitted that she'll be excited for their next child but, for now, their new children's book Why Not You? is their new baby.
"I look forward to the next baby when the time is right but in the meantime, [Why Not You?] is our fourth baby," she said.
So far, Ciara and her husband have not responded to the fans' claims about the singer's status. Check out the video above and see why fans think she's pregnant.