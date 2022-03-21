Fans Believe Ciara Could Be Pregnant Thanks To This Video

Recently, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have sent mixed signals about having more kids. However, a new video is leading the singer's fans to believe that she may already be expecting.

On Sunday, March 20, a video surfaced featuring a fan's interaction with the "Rooted" singer. In the video, we can see the singer in a black outfit as she encourages the fan to appear in the video with her. After she posted the video, fans began to point out that the singer looks pregnant. In response to questions about when the video was shot, the woman who recorded the video asserted that it was shot a day ago and claimed the singer is currently pregnant.

"Yess," the fan replied in response to a direct question about her pregnancy, "I didn't know she was pregnant either."