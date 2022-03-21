Foo Fighters Invite Perry Farrell Onstage To Cover Jane's Addiction Hit

Foo Fighters are on the festival circuit this year, and over the weekend they headlined Lollapalooza Chile. Festival founder Perry Farrell was in attendance and joined the Foos onstage.

“He’s the reason why we’re all here, so please everybody, Lollapalooza, tonight, please welcome, with great respect, Perry Farrell from Jane’s Addiction,” Dave Grohl said as the crowd roared its approval.

Farrell sauntered onto the stage, wine glass in hand, and made some remarks to the crowd including "¡Viva Chile!" before diving into his band's 1990 hit "Been Caught Stealing."

Watch the performance above.

The set followed a one-off show in Australian. When the band was down under, Grohl visited the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's 7.30 program, where he reminisced about the first time he saw David Bowie live.

"It was like seeing an alien,” he recalled. “You know, it was like seeing a UFO for the first time, like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s real.’ That’s something I’ve never seen before.”

“And then getting to meet him,” he continued, “all of that feeling coming down to Earth, realizing, ‘Oh, my God, what a gentleman! What a brilliant, sweet, kind, outrageously funny person.’ And then I recorded a song with him. This [was] years ago, and watching him step in front of a microphone and begin to sing and you realize, ‘Wow, that voice – that’s real, that just comes out of his mouth, that iconic voice.’"

“The great thing about it is that it really humanizes everything," Grohl added. "We’re like, ‘Wow, that’s a real person.’ It’s reassuring, but at the same time, you’re like, ‘That’s a hero.’ That’s not just another person. That’s David Bowie.”