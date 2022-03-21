Glass Falling From Sky Injures People In Uptown Charlotte

Rain, snow, hail — people in Charlotte are no strangers to what precipitation the moody spring weather will bring the city. However, many in the Queen City were surprised, and some were even injured, when glass started falling from the sky over the weekend.

Several people were out in Uptown Charlotte enjoying their Saturday when shattered glass suddenly started raining down from the sky along South Tryon Street. According to WSOC, glass could be seen along the sidewalk outside Eddie V's Prime Seafood.

"We just walked literally by this building here, and all of a sudden we heard this pop, and everyone else was like, 'What happened?'" resident Tonya Capers recalled. "And we looked up and saw glass shattered, and we saw a little girl over there, and we were concerned. She then ran and screamed, and she [was] sitting with her family. We were trying to figure out what went on."

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported as a result of the shattered glass. Some people did report being hurt as the glass fell, and MEDIC treated them for cuts.

According to the news outlet, it is unclear what caused the glass to shatter but law enforcement roped off the area.