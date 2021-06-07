5 Weird Facts You Didn't Know About Charlotte

Charlotte. The Queen City.

Whether you recently moved to Charlotte, have lived here all your life, or are just passing through, there may be some strange facts you don't know about the Queen City. That's why we've compiled a list of some of the most interesting, and least well-known, facts about the city.

America's First Gold Rush

While the Wild West is most closely associated with the American Gold Rush, the first gold rush in the country actually happened in Charlotte. In 1799, some minors found a 17-pound gold nugget in Cabarrus County, triggering an influx of visitors hoping to get rich.

Pimento Cheese Capital Of The World

While pimento cheese is a staple in many Southern homes, Charlotte has been considered the Pimento Cheese Capital of the World, according to Mental Floss. In fact, the two biggest markets for the cheesy spread are in North Carolina: Charlotte (of course) and Raleigh-Durham.

Origin Of The Charlotte Hornets

If you've ever wondered where the Hornets got its name, look no further! It all started in 1780 when British General Charles Cornwallis was marching through Charlotte when he called it "a hornet's nest of rebellion." Apparently people enjoyed the name so much that it's stuck around for over 200 years.

Charlotte In The Movies

The Queen City has been the sight of many major Hollywood films. From NASCAR-inspired Talladega Nights to The Hunger Games, which was filmed almost entirely in North Carolina, producers seem to enjoy featuring Charlotte. Even Sully, based off the real-life hero pilot, was filmed in Charlotte. Fitting, since the original flight was destined for Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Largest Metro Area Without A Zoo

Sorry, animal lovers. Charlotte is the largest metropolitan area in the country that doesn't have a zoo. But if you're really hoping to see some exotic animals, you don't have to travel too far. The North Carolina Zoo is in Asheboro, about 80 miles east of Charlotte.