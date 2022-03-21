Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour After Guitarist Gets Hospitalized

Greta Van Fleet were supposed to kick off the first North American leg of their Dreams In Gold Tour on March 10 but postponed when guitarist Jake Kiszka ended up in the hospital with pneumonia. Thankfully, he's been discharged, but the band thought it was best to hold off a bit longer and ensure he gets back to full strength before hitting the road. Unfortunately, that means they're rescheduling the rest of their North American Spring dates and beginning the tour in South America.

Earlier this month, the rockers announced an extensive second North American leg this Fall, so they'll be back. However, as of now the postponed dates have not been rescheduled. Read the band's emotional statement below.

We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake.

We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment. While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms. The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.

Right now, we are actively working on rescheduling and will share information about the new dates as quickly as possible. We are determined to play these shows.

To our fans in Madison, WI - unfortunately, the March 22nd performance must be canceled due to planned venue renovations later this year. However, we love you and your city, and will find a way to make it up to you. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

To the fans, friends, and family that planned to travel great lengths to be with us – your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace, and sympathy.

This is only the beginning of the tour and it is important for Jake to heal so the rest of Dreams In Gold 2022 can continue as planned through the rest of the year, starting in South America.