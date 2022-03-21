Here Are The Top 10 Places To Get Tacos In Louisville

By Ginny Reese

March 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

March 21 is National Crunchy Taco Day!

Whether you're looking for a perfectly smoked carne asada, grilled chicken, seafood, or traditional beef tacos, Louisville definitely has some options that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

Yelp has a list of the city's best tacos, sorted by ratings. According to Yelp, the best tacos in Louisville come from Taco Choza. One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"The tacos I got here were full of meat! The chorizo taco that I got was not too greasy and the salmon taco that I got was different and worth a shot. We also had some of the loaded french fries and they were amazing. The tacos were a little pricey for one taco but because of the size of the taco was worth the price. Highly recommend trying this out!"

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 places to get tacos in Louisville:

  1. Taco Choza
  2. El Taco Loco
  3. Taco Luchador
  4. Taco City Louisville- Middletown
  5. Taco City Louisville
  6. Panchitos Ice Cream
  7. I Love Tacos
  8. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana
  9. El Molcajete
  10. Agave & Rye- Louisville

Click here to check out more great taco spots in Louisville.

