Jackson Mahomes Wants To 'Collab' With Brother's Chiefs Teammate

Jackson Mahomes is apparently excited about his brother's newest wide receiver joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

The younger Mahomes shared the NFL's Instagram post reporting the Chiefs' acquisition of free agent Juju Smith-Schuster on Instagram story with the caption "Now we have to collab..." which was screengrabbed and reshared on sports media personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee's verified Twitter account.

Jackson Mahomes has been at center of scrutiny over his social media posts amid his brother Patrick Mahomes' emergence as one of the NFL's biggest stars.

Smith-Schuster has also faced criticism for his usage of TikTok, specifically regarding his past pregame dance videos which, at times, would be followed up by a Pittsburgh Steelers loss and/or a disappointing individual performance.