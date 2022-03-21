Jackson Mahomes Wants To 'Collab' With Brother's Chiefs Teammate
By Jason Hall
March 21, 2022
Jackson Mahomes is apparently excited about his brother's newest wide receiver joining the Kansas City Chiefs.
The younger Mahomes shared the NFL's Instagram post reporting the Chiefs' acquisition of free agent Juju Smith-Schuster on Instagram story with the caption "Now we have to collab..." which was screengrabbed and reshared on sports media personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee's verified Twitter account.
Jackson Mahomes has been at center of scrutiny over his social media posts amid his brother Patrick Mahomes' emergence as one of the NFL's biggest stars.
Smith-Schuster has also faced criticism for his usage of TikTok, specifically regarding his past pregame dance videos which, at times, would be followed up by a Pittsburgh Steelers loss and/or a disappointing individual performance.
NOW WE GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/r4gS9GEBBG— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 21, 2022
Smith-Schuster is, however, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver looking to bounce back from three disappointing seasons, which included being limited to just five regular-season games in 2021 due to a shoulder injury.
The 25-year-old recorded 15 receptions for 129 yards through his first five games prior to the injury in October.
Smith-Schuster will likely more focused on reemerging as one of the league's top receivers playing in a loaded offense that -- along with Patrick Mahomes -- includes All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce than collaborating with his quarterback's little brother.
Earlier this month, Jackson Mahomes blamed the "media" for "destroying my life" as he continues to face social media scrutiny.
Awesemo.com initially shared a screengrab of Mahomes' Instagram story from last Friday (February 25) in which he included a caption "I hate media/news it's destroying my life."
Jackson Mahomes, A Victim, Says The Media Is "Destroying His Life" https://t.co/cVzVXReMru pic.twitter.com/bf2HpqRogd— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 3, 2022
Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL's brightest stars, having led the Kansas City Chiefs to a victory in Super Bowl LIV and winning the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 2018.