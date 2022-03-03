Jackson Mahomes Blames Media For 'Destroying My Life'
By Jason Hall
March 3, 2022
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently blamed the "media" for "destroying my life" as he continues to face social media scrutiny.
Awesemo.com initially shared a screengrab of Mahomes' Instagram story from last Friday (February 25) in which he included a caption "I hate media/news it's destroying my life."
Mahomes also shared an additional post with the caption "broken/sad/disrespected," which one Twitter user speculated was related to being excluded from his brother's recent bachelor party, which took place over the past weekend, although not confirmed.
Jackson Mahomes and his brother's fiancée, Brittany Matthews, have been under social media scrutiny amid Patrick's NFL success.
Jackson Mahomes, A Victim, Says The Media Is "Destroying His Life" https://t.co/cVzVXReMru pic.twitter.com/bf2HpqRogd— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 3, 2022
lmao that's crazy Pat Mahomes didn't invite his brother Jackson to his bachelor party 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aUcGsXXUzs— Hugo 🇺🇦 (@HugoLakeshow) February 25, 2022
In January, social media users criticized a video showing Matthews' viral celebration after the Chiefs' 36-33 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, which she said she was being "attacked" over.
I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022
"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," Matthews tweeted on January 24.
Matthews also retweeted several local Kansas City reporters who defended her actions before once again tweeting, "Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don't even know," on January 25.
Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know. 🤷🏼♀️— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022
Matthews and her brother-in-law to be were the focus of numerous negative tweets after Jackson shared an Instagram story of Brittany popping open a bottle of champagne and spraying it over the Chiefs fans below her luxury suite while her fiancé's younger brother screams.
The video was reshared on Twitter by Barstool Sports personality Sean 'Quigs' Quigley, who sarcastically tweeted, "Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn't want anyone to have to go to jail tonight."
Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl— Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022
A second video of Matthews calling out doubters and haters was also reshared by Twitter user @2kaRask with the caption, "You let her win. Hope you're happy."
You let her win. Hope you’re happy. pic.twitter.com/RNduoF6NiL— Caylee (@2kaRask) January 24, 2022
Several other users also joked at the expense of Mahomes' fiancée and brother with many tweeting that they were cheering against the Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game solely because of Brittany and Jackson.
Naturally, many Twitter users took joy in the Chiefs' loss at Mahomes' fiancée and brother's expense once the Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Chiefs in the conference championship.
Show Brittany Mahomes🍾 #BengalsvsChiefs— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 30, 2022
Can we all start donating to Joe Burrow’s charity? $9 for eliminating Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes? pic.twitter.com/vVlWhKWMUr— Nick B. (@BufBillsLifer) January 30, 2022
Jackson Mahomes right now pic.twitter.com/JhhwBKkWeC— Steve Arduini (@steve_arduini) January 30, 2022
The duo's actions have long been the subject of social media scrutiny, which included Jackson infuriating many fans after sharing a TikTok post in which he danced on the number of late Washington Football Team star Sean Taylor during a game in which Washington retired the legendary safety's number while hosting the Chiefs last October.
Additionally, a video of Jackson and Brittany went viral last year when fans pointed out that Mahomes seemed to look annoyed as the two hammed it up for the camera while he ate chips at a restaurant.
Man they got hostage videos on TikTok now pic.twitter.com/1CVQdwjNsy— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 29, 2021
Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL's brightest stars, having led the Kansas City Chiefs to a victory in Super Bowl LIV and winning the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 2018.