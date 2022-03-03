Jackson Mahomes Blames Media For 'Destroying My Life'

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently blamed the "media" for "destroying my life" as he continues to face social media scrutiny.

Awesemo.com initially shared a screengrab of Mahomes' Instagram story from last Friday (February 25) in which he included a caption "I hate media/news it's destroying my life."

Mahomes also shared an additional post with the caption "broken/sad/disrespected," which one Twitter user speculated was related to being excluded from his brother's recent bachelor party, which took place over the past weekend, although not confirmed.



Jackson Mahomes and his brother's fiancée, Brittany Matthews, have been under social media scrutiny amid Patrick's NFL success.