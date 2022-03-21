'Live From New York…' Lizzo To Host & Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

Next month, Saturday Night Live viewers will get a show that is 100% Lizzo. The “Truth Hurts” singer who will serve as the show's host and musical guest that night. The long-running comedy show announced the upcoming hosts and musical guests for the month of April, revealing that Lizzo is set to host and perform at the April 16 show. The announcement also includes host Jerrod Carmichael and musical guest Gunna on April 2, and host Jake Gyllenhaal and musical guest Camila Cabello on April 9. Lizzo shared the news from her own Instagram account, captioning the announcement with the iconic “Live from New York…” introduction.

Lizzo’s announcement comes shortly after the powerhouse singer confirmed in a recent Instagram post that she “just mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE ! YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA. 🎶BABY HOW YOU HEALING?🎶 🗣🗣🗣HEALING GOOD AS HELL❤️” Her latest full-length project follows Cuz I Love You in 2019, which included the title track, “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” “Good As Hell” and other fan-favorite songs. It wasn’t immediately clear when Lizzo would drop her next project, but her fans are already here for it.

Check out Lizzo’s Saturday Night Live announcement here: