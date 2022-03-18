Lizzo 'Mastered' Her Next Album & Confirmed It's '100% DONE'

By Kelly Fisher

March 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo fans are finally getting new music from the “Truth Hurts” icon. She took to Instagram celebrating that she “I just mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE ! YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA. 🎶BABY HOW YOU HEALING?🎶 🗣🗣🗣HEALING GOOD AS HELL❤️”

Although Lizzo has been keeping busy — including releasing “Rumors,” her smash collaboration with Cardi B, last year, and coming to life as a cartoon character in The Proud Family reboot — fans have been anticipating her next full-length album. Lizzo debuted Cuz I Love You in 2019, which included the title track, “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” “Good As Hell” and other fan-favorite songs. It wasn’t immediately clear when Lizzo would drop her next project, but her fans are already here for it. Many dropped celebratory comments, gushing: “Woohoo!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 congrats beauty!!!!!!!,” “PLEASE DROP THE ALBUM...IM CRYINEE....COS I LOOOVEEEEE YOUUUUU!!!!!!,” and “Let’s gooooo 🔥👏🔥👏,” to name a few.

The powerhouse artist recently debuted a new song emphasizing the importance of self-love at iHeartRadio Living Black! powered by AT&T. Lizzo’s new song is “If You Love Me,” a ballad that showcases the artist’s voice. Ari LennoxBig SeanH.E.R., and Moneybagg Yo also took to the stage during the show. Check out Lizzo’s latest Instagram post here:

