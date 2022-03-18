Lizzo 'Mastered' Her Next Album & Confirmed It's '100% DONE'

Lizzo fans are finally getting new music from the “Truth Hurts” icon. She took to Instagram celebrating that she “I just mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE ! YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA. 🎶BABY HOW YOU HEALING?🎶 🗣🗣🗣HEALING GOOD AS HELL❤️”

Although Lizzo has been keeping busy — including releasing “Rumors,” her smash collaboration with Cardi B, last year, and coming to life as a cartoon character in The Proud Family reboot — fans have been anticipating her next full-length album. Lizzo debuted Cuz I Love You in 2019, which included the title track, “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” “Good As Hell” and other fan-favorite songs. It wasn’t immediately clear when Lizzo would drop her next project, but her fans are already here for it. Many dropped celebratory comments, gushing: “Woohoo!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 congrats beauty!!!!!!!,” “PLEASE DROP THE ALBUM...IM CRYINEE....COS I LOOOVEEEEE YOUUUUU!!!!!!,” and “Let’s gooooo 🔥👏🔥👏,” to name a few.

The powerhouse artist recently debuted a new song emphasizing the importance of self-love at iHeartRadio Living Black! powered by AT&T. Lizzo’s new song is “If You Love Me,” a ballad that showcases the artist’s voice. Ari Lennox, Big Sean, H.E.R., and Moneybagg Yo also took to the stage during the show. Check out Lizzo’s latest Instagram post here: