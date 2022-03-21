Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout' Tour Lineup Is A Pop Punk Dream
By Katrina Nattress
March 21, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly's latest album Mainstream Sellout drops on Friday (March 25), and to celebrate its release he's announced a tour with star-studded support: Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom will be special guests on select various dates.
The trek kicks off June 8 in Austin, Texas and goes through August 13, ending in MGK's hometown Cleveland, Ohio.
Pre-sale starts Tuesday (March 22) and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. Get more ticket info here.
Check out MGK's announcement and see a full list of dates, including who's playing where, below.
Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout North America Tour Dates
Wed Jun 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center***^
Fri Jun 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center***^
Sat Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center***^
Tue Jun 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^
Wed Jun 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena***^
Fri Jun 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^
Sat Jun 18 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^
Sun Jun 19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Tue Jun 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^
Wed Jun 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*^
Fri Jun 24 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^
Sat Jun 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+$
Sun Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$
Tue Jun 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^ – (on sale starting 12pm local time)
Fri Jul 1 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*
Sat Jul 2 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*^
Sun Jul 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^
Tue Jul 5 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater*^
Wed Jul 6 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^
Fri Jul 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*^
Sat Jul 9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*#
Mon Jul 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*#
Wed Jul 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*#
Fri Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*#
Sat Jul 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*#
Tue Jul 19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*#
Thu Jul 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*#
Fri Jul 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*#
Sat Jul 23 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#
Mon Jul 25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*#
Wed Jul 27 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome*#
Thu Jul 28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*#
Sun Jul 31 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga
Tue Aug 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena”#
Thu Aug 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center”#
Sat Aug 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre”#
Sun Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena”#
Tue Aug 9 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#
Wed Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center”#
Thu Aug 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center”#
Sat Aug 13 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’
*With support from Avril Lavigne
***With support from Blackbear
^With support from iann dior
+With support from PVRIS
”With support from Travis Barker
$With support from Trippie Redd
#With support from WILLOW
’With support from 44phantom