Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout' Tour Lineup Is A Pop Punk Dream

Machine Gun Kelly's latest album Mainstream Sellout drops on Friday (March 25), and to celebrate its release he's announced a tour with star-studded support: Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom will be special guests on select various dates.

The trek kicks off June 8 in Austin, Texas and goes through August 13, ending in MGK's hometown Cleveland, Ohio.

Pre-sale starts Tuesday (March 22) and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. Get more ticket info here.

Check out MGK's announcement and see a full list of dates, including who's playing where, below.