Machine Gun Kelly Reveals 'Mainstream Sellout' Release Date

It's been six months since Machine Gun Kelly revealed his follow-up to Tickets to My Downfall. In that time, he's shared two songs off the project (lead single "papercuts" over the summer and "emo girl" just a few days ago) and changed the album title, despite getting its original name, born with horns, tattooed on not only himself, but also on producer Travis Barker.

Now, MGK's finally revealed the most important thing about his upcoming album: it's release date.

Mainstream Sellout is slated to come out March 25, so mark your calendar! In the meantime, listen to "emo girl," which features WILLOW, above.

Mainstream Sellout is one of two new albums MGK plans to put out this year. In October, he gave fans some more details about the upcoming project. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said at the time. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

He also described the album as "college" whereas Tickets to My Downfall was "high school" in an interview with Variety. "I think like, in high school, you don’t really have a sense of responsibility, you have a fear of that responsibility, and so you want to explode and use all that energy for fucking off," he explained. "And then college comes, which is this album, and you are aware of the responsibility and you still know how to have fun, but you understand that there’s a certain duty you have to your life to do something with it. Born With Horns feels like it has an objective or a real lesson that you’re walking away with."