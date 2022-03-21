Måneskin Announces First US Tour: See The Full List of Dates

By Taylor Fields

March 21, 2022

Måneskin is taking their music straight to the fans and hitting the road this fall on their first North American Tour.

Part of their "Loud Kids" World Tour, the band is kicking off their North American trek on October 31st in Seattle, and stopping cities across the US and Canada including San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and more, before wrapping up in Las Vegas on December 16th. See the full list of tour dates below.

In a statement, the group said of their tour, "We're so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our LOUD KIDS tour just got sooooo much louder, worldwide - and will now see our very first headline tour in North America."

While fans wait to see Måneskin on their debut North American tour, they'll be able to catch the band perform live during this week's iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd. The group will not only be performing during the show, but they're also up for several awards including Best New Pop Artist presented by Stifel, Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel, and TikTok Bop of the Year (which is a socially voted category). Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm-10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.

Måneskin North American Tour Dates

Oct. 31 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov.10 - Pheonix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov. 14 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 21 - Toronto, ON - History

Nov. 24 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Nov. 26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Dec. 2 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Dec. 5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Dec. 7 - Atlanta, GA - Tabemacle

Dec. 9 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 12 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Dec. 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Dec. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Måneskin
