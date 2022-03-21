Måneskin Announces First US Tour: See The Full List of Dates

Måneskin is taking their music straight to the fans and hitting the road this fall on their first North American Tour.

Part of their "Loud Kids" World Tour, the band is kicking off their North American trek on October 31st in Seattle, and stopping cities across the US and Canada including San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and more, before wrapping up in Las Vegas on December 16th. See the full list of tour dates below.

In a statement, the group said of their tour, "We're so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our LOUD KIDS tour just got sooooo much louder, worldwide - and will now see our very first headline tour in North America."