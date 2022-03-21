North Carolina Asks Tourists To Stop Doing This 'Extremely Dangerous' Thing

Officials in a North Carolina town are begging visitors to stop an "extremely dangerous" practice along its sandy beaches.

First responders in the Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving behind giant holes in the sand, some measuring up to 9 feet in diameter, per WCNC.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department recently posted multiple warning about the holes in a post on its official Facebook page, sharing photos of the some of the holes left behind along the shores.

"Please, please we beg you, if you must dig, be considerate and fill it back it!" the department wrote. "Many people think it's fun and do not think about the consequences of their actions. Leaving a large hole like this is extremely dangerous to those walking on the beach, first responders and turtles."