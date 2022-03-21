Stolen Truck With $250,000 Worth Of Yeezys Recovered In Portland
By Zuri Anderson
March 21, 2022
A 26-year-old was taken into custody after Portland Police officers recovered a stolen U-Haul truck with thousands of pairs of Adidas shoes.
The police department posted about this jaw-dropping find on Twittter Sunday (March 20). Officers say they got a call Saturday night (March 21) about someone taking a truck containing 1,100 pairs of brand-new "Yeezy" shoes, rapper Kanye West's collaborative brand under Adidas. These shoes were estimated to be worth over $250,000, according to PPB.
Dayshift officers found the U-Haul and arrested 26-year-old Rupert Crosse in connection to the crime. No other details were available about the case, including the motive.
Twitter users were also speculating on why there was a U-Haul full of these expensive shoes. Several users believe someone used bots to purchase the shoes in masse from online stores to resell them for higher prices.
"The botters buy the shoes. Normal people can’t just go buy 1100 pair of Yeezy shoes," one user explained. "They have them shipped to multiple addresses usually only 3-5 addresses and pick them up."
Others believe Crosse allegedly heard about these Yeezy pick-ups through mutual friends with the buyer, a "friend of a friend" sort of situation. We won't know for sure until authorities release that information.
