Stolen Truck With $250,000 Worth Of Yeezys Recovered In Portland

A 26-year-old was taken into custody after Portland Police officers recovered a stolen U-Haul truck with thousands of pairs of Adidas shoes.

The police department posted about this jaw-dropping find on Twittter Sunday (March 20). Officers say they got a call Saturday night (March 21) about someone taking a truck containing 1,100 pairs of brand-new "Yeezy" shoes, rapper Kanye West's collaborative brand under Adidas. These shoes were estimated to be worth over $250,000, according to PPB.

Dayshift officers found the U-Haul and arrested 26-year-old Rupert Crosse in connection to the crime. No other details were available about the case, including the motive.