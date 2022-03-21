Tennessee Man Arrested After Flying Drone Carrying Drugs Over Jail

A man was arrested after reportedly flying a drone carrying contraband over an East Tennessee jail.

Per WJHL, a man was taken into custody after reportedly trying to deliver a package containing illegal substances to the Washington County Detention Center via drone. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a drone was spotted flying above one of the jail's recreation yards with a packaged wrapped in black electrical tape connected to the drone with a fishing line.

Officers were able to grab the package from the drone, discovering it held suboxone strips, suboxone pills, schedule two oxycodone pills and loose smoking tobacco.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Dustin J. Garland, of Watauga, Tennessee, was seen standing "directly under" where the drone went down and walking away from the scene as it crashed after the fishing line got caught in the propellers.

After officials apprehended Garland, they searched his back and found items "consistent with the elements of" the drone incident, the news outlet reports.

Garland was arrested and charged with one county of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and one county of flying a drone over government infrastructure. As the investigation remains ongoing, officials say additional charges are possible.