This Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In Miami

There's nothing like a stacked and delicious taco. Whether you like it crunchy or soft, you can find tacos in just about every American city, especially Miami.

Yelp has the scoop on where to find the most delicious tacos in the Magic City. The website lists the best taco joints according to their rating, and this restaurant was in the No. 1 spot:

The Taco Stand!

This Wynwood restaurant has a great 4.5 stars with over 1,000 reviews. Yelper Michelle H. describes her experience at The Taco Stand:

"This place is nothing fancy. It's Mexican food with an American/Wynwood twist. Their tortillas are freshly made and let me tell you that makes a HUGE difference. My go to order is always tacos! My favorite tacos are Al pastor and Shrimp. Al pastor is marinated pork and the sauce they use just elevates all your taste buds. Shrimp is my favorite on the menu. It brings all the spice you need in your life, but not too spicy. It comes with the right kick and the sauce gives it the right balance."

These are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants serving up amazing tacos in the Magic City:

The Taco Stand (Wynwood) Taqueria Viva Mexico (Shenandoah) Antojitos Mexicanos Tenorio Bodega (South Beach) Naked Taco (South Beach) Mi Rinconcito Mexicano (Little Havana) Taquiza (South Beach) Hijole Taqueria (Little Havana) Mama’s Tacos (South Beach) Tacos & Tattoos (Kendall)

Click here to find more Miami restaurants with tacos on the menu.