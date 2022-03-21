This Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In Portland

There's nothing like a stacked and delicious taco. Whether you like it crunchy or soft, you can find tacos in just about every American city, especially Portland.

Yelp has the scoop on where to find the most delicious tacos in the Rose City. The website lists the best taco joints according to their rating, and this restaurant was in the No. 1 spot:

Taqueria Los Puñales!

This Belmont restaurant has a great 4.5 stars with over 130 reviews. Yelper James S. described his experience at Taqueria Los Puñales:

"Not your run of the mill taqueria! This place has it going on for real! They have an nice sized menu, with lots of flavorful option for even the most picky eater. After the chef offered us a sample of tasty champurrado, we had to order a full-sized one. We followed it up with a couple of orders of the sampler plate of 5 different tacos. I had to go back for more: I got the plantains (amazing) and the yucca (incredible), and an additional shrimp taco (chef's kiss). I was not disappointed one bit... Can't wait to revisit this place, it's a real treat."

These are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants serving up amazing tacos in the Rose City:

Taqueria Los Puñales (Belmont) Birrieria La Plaza La Parrilla Kitchen (Madison South) Güero (Kerns) Por Qué No? Taqueria (Boise) El Jefe Taqueria & Mexican Grill (Southwest Portland) Papi Chulo’s (Pearl District) Nuestra Cocina (Hosford-Abernathy) Taco Gang PDX (Belmont) Tehuana Oaxacan Cuisine (Overlook)

