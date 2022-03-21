This Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In Seattle

There's nothing like a stacked and delicious taco. Whether you like it crunchy or soft, you can find tacos in just about every American city, especially Seattle.

Yelp has the scoop on where to find the most delicious tacos in the Emerald City. The website lists the best taco joints according to their rating, and this restaurant was in the No. 1 spot:

Tacos Chukis!

This Capitol Hill restaurant has a great 4.5 stars with over 1,800 reviews. Yelper Trisha M. described her experience at Tacos Chukis:

"Super yummy tacos!! We probably ordered one of everything from the menu, and are not at all mad about it! The tacos are extremely flavorful and inexpensive. My favorite is the special house taco with pork, grilled pineapple, cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa, and guac! Tacos Chukis is definitely one of my go-to places for a quick bite in Cap Hill!"

These are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants serving up amazing tacos in the Emerald City:

Tacos Chukis (Capitol Hill) Carmelo’s Tacos (Capitol Hill) El Taco Loco (Ballard) Asadero Ballard (Ballard) Fogón Cocina Mexicana (Capitol Hill) Birrieria Tijuana Asadero Sinaloa Tacos El Asadero (Columbia City) Carnitas Michoacan (Becaon Hill) El Nopal Mexican Food

