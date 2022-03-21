Train Derails In Middle Tennessee, City Tells Residents To Shelter In Place

A train derailment in a Middle Tennessee city has resulted in residents being told to shelter in place.

Eleven train cars derailed on Division Street near South Greenhill Road in Mt. Juliet Monday (March 21) afternoon, causing nearby Mt. Juliet Elementary School and surrounding homes to shelter in place. One of the derailed cars was an empty propane tanker with leftover gas residue. While there was no leak, the city issued the shelter-in-place order as a precaution.

According to FOX 17, no injuries were reported following the derailment. Division Street was shut down from the Davidson County/Wilson County line to South Greenhill but has since reopened.

"We still need to conduct the [hazmat] assessments to verify what we're being told by the train conductor, to verify that this propane tanker that is over on its side is empty," said Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler.

The school was evacuated within an hour, with students being bused to Mt. Juliet Middle School for parent pickup.

"For parents and those concerned about children at the school and faculty members, they are all good," he added. "They're just hanging out inside. We had them just cut off the AC again as a precaution, but very low danger here."

As of 2:45 p.m., the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet has declared the scene safe.

According to News Channel 5, the train derailment also impacted the WeGo Star train service, with passengers being transported via bus to their stations. WeGo transit will announce its contingency plans for the week's services on its social media and website here.