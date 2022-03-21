Video Shows Unexploded Russian Missile In Ukrainian Kitchen
By Jason Hall
March 21, 2022
Two videos shared online appear to show a large missile inside a kitchen of a residential home in Ukraine.
Daily Mail reports the unexploded rocket was discovered in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Sunday (March 20) amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the neighboring Eastern European country.
Videos uploaded by TikTok user @pd05763 showed the missile sticking out of a sink in clear view and a Ukrainian bomb disposal team shaking the rocket in place before actually removing it from the premises.
Both videos have received a combined total exceeding nearly 3.5 million views as of Monday (March 21), with the initial video receiving 2.5 million alone.
@pd05763
Повезло,что ничего не взорвалось.♬ Доброго вечора - Where Are You From - PROBASS ∆ HARDI
@pd05763
Ответ пользователю @eugenekatrachko♬ Козаки - Тінь Сонця
Earlier this month, NBC News reported on more than 2 million people had evacuated Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the neighboring country.
Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population prior to sunrise on February 24 in Moscow.
The announcement served as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.
A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.
NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.
More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Putin's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reported.