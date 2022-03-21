WATCH: Thieves Steal $50,000 Worth Of Fuel From Aurora Gas Station

Surveillance video caught the moment thieves allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of fuel from a Colorado gas station.

KDVR says the incident happened on March 14 at T-Square on Havana Street near Mississippi Avenue in Aurora. Footage shows a moving truck pulling up to the Exxon station and pumping gas into tanks in the back of the vehicle. What makes it even wilder is the suspect didn't pay a cent to siphon out the fuel.

"I thought it had just come out of the ground, but it didn’t, they just pumped it right out of the pumps because they set up a remote control," store manager Marti Baca told reporters, adding that the thieves knew how to override the pump's operating system and pull off the crime.

Baca says the incident was reported to the Aurora Police Department. Officers confirmed they received the call and are meeting with the station's manager on Monday (March 21).

Incidents like these are becoming more prominent across the country, especially as drivers are dealing with skyrocketing gas prices. Last month, a North Carolina gas station made headlines after thieves took 400 gallons of gas from them.

The American Automobile Association says that prices are steadily declining, but no word on when they'll shoot up again.