2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Everything You Didn't See On TV

By Shayna Spero

March 23, 2022

The iHeartRadio Music Awards arrived at The Shrine Auditorium on Tuesday night (March 22). While Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Aldean, and others were busy getting the crowd up and dancing, there was also a lot happening on behind the scenes and in the seats. Keep scrolling to see what your favorite celebrities were up to while the cameras weren't rolling!

1 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
(L-R) Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi, Ethan Torchio, and Damiano David of Måneskin
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
(L-R) John Legend and Charlie Puth
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Olivia Rodrigo (2nd from R) poses with (from L) Damiano David, Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Backstage
Host LL Cool J and Jason Aldean
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Backstage
Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Backstage
(L-R) James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Kendall Schmidt of Big Time Rush
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Backstage
Blackbear and Michele Maturo
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Backstage
Tanya Rad, Sisanie, Alex Gaskarth, Robert Rian Dawson, Jack Barakat, and Zack Merrick of All Time Low
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Backstage
Kelly Rowland
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Olivia Rodrigo
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Backstage
Lainey Wilson, winner of Best New Country Artist
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Halsey and Olivia Rodrigo
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals
Lainey Wilson
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals
Robin Thicke
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals
The Kid LAROI, winner of Best Collaboration for “Stay” (with Justin Bieber) and the Chart Ruler Award
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals
Thomas Raggi of Måneskin
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals
Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Oliver Hudson and Erinn Bartlett
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Dove Cameron, David Guetta, and Heidi Klum
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Ben Affleck
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Lil Nas X
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 25
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images
