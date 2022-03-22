Arizona Mountain Biker Airlifted After Fall At Brown's Ranch Trailhead

An Arizona mountain biker had to be airlifted after a fall at Browns Ranch Trailhead, which is a popular area for mountain bikers with several miles of trails. AZ Family reported that the biker received a severe head injury in the fall.

According to the City of Scottsdale fire Department, they received a 911 call from a father and son who were biking. The father was the individual who was injured in the fall.

Technical Rescue teams showed up from Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Glendale and determined that the biker had to be rescued by helicopter.

Captain Jim Novotny with the Scottsdale Fire Department said, "The crews went in, packaged the patient, and we were able to remove him safely off the trail."

Though this particular rescue was not weather-related, temperatures are expected to be in the 90s this week so crews are urging people to be prepared. Novotny said, "We're just reminding everybody- have your cell phone, charged batteries, plenty of water. We're getting more rescues on the trail coming from the weekend into this week, so just use a lot of caution."