New York Man Rescued Twice In 2 Days While Hiking In Arizona

A New York man had to be rescued two times on two consecutive days while hiking in Arizona, according to authorities.

The Darien Times reported that the 28-year-old man, who was not identified, first called 911 on Wednesday just after 7 p.m. According to Coconino County Sheriff's officials, the call took place after he got lost while hiking on Humphreys Trail in the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff.

The trail is a steep, rocky pathway that runs 5.5 miles between the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort and Humphreys Peak, which is the state's highest point with an elevation of 12,633 feet.

During the first rescue, snowcat vehicles from the ski resort were used to drive the man off of the mountain. He declined medical attention.

But the next day, the hiker called for help again. The second 911 call was made just after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The man explained that he needed medical attention after injuring himself in a fall. That happened near a ridge on the Humphreys Trail. A rescue helicopter was sent to pick up the man.

According to a statement from sheriff's officials, the man was "provided with preventative search and rescue education about the conditions on the trail and the approaching winer storm and encouraged to not attempt the hike again."