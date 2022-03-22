Bobcat Seen Roaming Around Middle Tennessee Farm

A Middle Tennessee family captured a new photo of a wild bobcat as it roamed around their farm.

According to FOX 17, Kim Ray and her husband learned that a bobcat was checking out their Cottontown farm, between White House and Portland, when it was captured on their trail camera. Even though the farm has been in the family for more than 50 years, they've never seen a bobcat on their property. Check out the photo here.

"My husband said he's never heard of seeing bobcats at all," said Ray. "So this is definitely a first for us."

While it may have been a first for Ray and her family, wild animals have been seen recently near other homes in the midstate. Earlier this year, a man in Dickson County reported seeing a cougar outside his home. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency spokesperson Barry Cross offered up a possibility for the increased sightings of wildlife in populated areas.

"As we develop previously undeveloped lands, animal populations will disperse but not disappear from an area," said Cross. "Larger predatory animals will be around if there is a good population of prey in the vicinity."

Since it appears as though wild animals are beginning to explore new areas, Cross also encouraged pet owners to be aware of their surroundings, especially given that bobcats and other cougars have been seen near neighborhoods.

"A bobcat or coyote doesn't really know the difference between a 15 pound dog and a gray fox," he said. "Wildlife animals hunt to eat and they are opportunistic. Home owners who do not want to attract wildlife to their yards should be more careful about outdoor feeding of domestic animals."