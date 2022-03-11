2 Killed In Tennessee After Camel Escapes From Farm

A loose camel in West Tennessee killed two people during an attack on Thursday (March 10) afternoon, police confirm.

The Obion County Sheriff's Office received reports of a loose camel attacking people at Shirley Farms on South Bluff Road around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, per WKRN. When deputies arrived, they discovered two people unconscious on the ground and the animal still running loose.

According to the sheriff's office, the camel attacked one of their vehicles before making its way to where deputies were moving a victim to Emergency Medical Services.

"It was at this time officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

The two victims killed in the attack have been identified as 42-year-old Bobby Matheny, of Ridgely, and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn, of Obion, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

This isn't the first time an escaped animal caused problems in Tennessee. Last year, a zebra managed to escape from an auction, sending law enforcement on a chase throughout the small community as officers attempted to wrangle the loose animal. Officers' attempts to corral the zebra were even captured on their body cameras. Fortunately, no casualties were reported durning the incident.