Cardi B Admits She Was 'Scared' To Jump On Summer Walker & SZA's Song

“When Summer Walker asked me to join it, I was stuck for like a week,” Cardi explained. “I was like, ‘Shit, I don’t know what the f**k to do?’ ‘Cause this is one of my favorite songs. It’s an amazing song. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m scared because this is one of the best songs and everybody love this song.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want to get on it and for people to not like it.'”

“But I think I did good," Cardi added. "You liked it! So I was like, ‘You know what? It’s going!'”

Elsewhere in their live session, the "I Like It" rapper revealed what fans can expect for the upcoming music video for the song. According to Cardi, it's definitely going to be "very horny" but beautiful nonetheless. Walker also expressed how thankful she is that Cardi hopped on the song.

“I also want to tell you thank you for just being humble as fuck and being hella nice and not making shit difficult and not being rude, not being stuck up," Walker said. "You were so down to earth and I appreciate it so much. You just topped it off, and the video topped it, topped it off. I’m just really excited!”

The extended version of Summer Walker and SZA's "No Live" featuring Cardi B drops Friday. Watch a clip from their live session below.