Omeretta The Great Reveals The Real Reason She Left 'Love & Hip-Hop'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 10, 2022
Omeretta The Great has quickly become one of hottest rising stars out of Atlanta. With all the notoriety she's gained from her music recently, a role on VH1's Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta would've been a perfect opportunity to further her career. However, the rapper felt like there was too much love and not enough hip-hop for her.
On Thursday, March 10, OTG made an appearance on Raquel Harper's It's Tricky podcast and provided more insight into why she recently left the show. Omeretta explained that the producers of the show initially told her that they would document the progression of her career, which she was totally down for. However, once the show began production, the "Sorry Not Sorry" rapper said that they began to focus more on her drama than her music.
"I thought it was a dope idea because I thought that it was going to be them showing me grinding to the top," Omeretta explained. "But it actually came out to be something else, like drama like what they said it wasn't going to be. That's exactly what it was: drama."
Omeretta didn't detail exactly what the drama was but it was enough to officially retire from the show. She asserts that she went back and forth with the producers about her feelings on the subject but, in the end, she said they couldn't meet in the middle. It wasn't all bad for her though. The rapper did say that she was able to find a management team because of her short-lived time on the show.
Omeretta's exit from the Love & Hip-Hop franchise comes shortly after she had her hometown in an uproar over her latest banger "Sorry Not Sorry." Her song drew criticism from all over the country including one of Atlanta's most revered rapper and actor, T.I. Watch the full interview with OTG here.