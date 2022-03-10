Omeretta The Great Reveals The Real Reason She Left 'Love & Hip-Hop'

Omeretta The Great has quickly become one of hottest rising stars out of Atlanta. With all the notoriety she's gained from her music recently, a role on VH1's Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta would've been a perfect opportunity to further her career. However, the rapper felt like there was too much love and not enough hip-hop for her.

On Thursday, March 10, OTG made an appearance on Raquel Harper's It's Tricky podcast and provided more insight into why she recently left the show. Omeretta explained that the producers of the show initially told her that they would document the progression of her career, which she was totally down for. However, once the show began production, the "Sorry Not Sorry" rapper said that they began to focus more on her drama than her music.

"I thought it was a dope idea because I thought that it was going to be them showing me grinding to the top," Omeretta explained. "But it actually came out to be something else, like drama like what they said it wasn't going to be. That's exactly what it was: drama."