Cherry Creek Schools Nixes Valedictorian Awards, Faces Sharp Backlash

A Colorado school district near Denver joined the trend of removing valedictorian awards from high school graduations, according to KMGH. The Cherry Creek Public Schools recently announced that they're ditching the designation in a March 9 letter sent to parents.

"The practices of class rank and Valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe," the letter reads, adding that this will start with the graduating class of 2026. "We believe all students can learn at high levels, and learning is not a competition."

School officials claim they were multiple reasons for axing the valedictorian rank, "citing inconsistencies among valedictorians across its schools, unnecessary pressure and waning significance in the college admissions process," according to reporters. They also told KDVR that they consulted many schools and universities before making their decision.

The University of Denver, for example, says class rank doesn't really factor into college admissions.