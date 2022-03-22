David Byrne Joins Arcade Fire Onstage To Cover A John Lennon Classic

Arcade Fire took up residency at New York City's Bowery Ballroom for four nights to raise money for Ukraine, and during the last show they brought some special guests with them. David Byrne joined the band to cover John Lennon and The Plastic Ono Band’s “Give Peace A Chance” for the final song of the set.

Before the encore, actor Mike Myers took the stage to speak about Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine.

“For the people of Ukraine, I just want to say keep fighting, we’ll support you, democracy is the way to go," he said. "My parents fought the fascists in World War II; it’s a real thing. And I just want to say we’ve all been asleep; we’ve all been in COVID hibernation; and now, ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to wake up.”

Watch Arcade Fire and David Byrne cover "Give Peace A Chance" above and see Mike Myers' speech below.

WARNING: Explicit Language