Here's The Best Authentic BBQ Spot In Connecticut

A Ridgefield restaurant is being credited as the best authentic BBQ spot in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best authentic BBQ spot in every state, which included Hoodoo Brown Barbecue as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Connecticut isn't known for its barbecue, but Hoodoo Brown is so good it was featured on Cooking Channel's Man Fire Food," Eat This, Not That's Luke Gralia wrote. "This place is known for its signature sandwich, the Hogzilla: pork ribs, pulled pork, and pork belly topped with Hoodoo Voodoo sauce and fried green tomatoes."

