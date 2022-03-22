Here's The Best Authentic BBQ Spot In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Ridgefield restaurant is being credited as the best authentic BBQ spot in Connecticut.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best authentic BBQ spot in every state, which included Hoodoo Brown Barbecue as the top choice for Connecticut.
"Connecticut isn't known for its barbecue, but Hoodoo Brown is so good it was featured on Cooking Channel's Man Fire Food," Eat This, Not That's Luke Gralia wrote. "This place is known for its signature sandwich, the Hogzilla: pork ribs, pulled pork, and pork belly topped with Hoodoo Voodoo sauce and fried green tomatoes."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best authentic BBQ spot in every state:
- Alabama- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q (Decatur)
- Alaska- Big Daddy's Bar-B-Q (Fairbanks)
- Arizona- Little Miss BBQ (Sunnyslope)
- Arkansas- McClard's Bar-B-Q Restaurant (Hot Springs)
- California- F. McLintocks Saloon & Dining House (Shell Beach)
- Colorado- Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q (Colorado Springs)
- Connecticut- Hoodoo Brown Barbecue (Ridgefield)
- Delaware- Limestone BBQ and Bourbon (Wilmington)
- Florida- Shiver's Bar-B-Q (Homestead)
- Georgia- Fresh Air Bar-B-Que (Jackson)
- Hawaii- Kau Kau Grill (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Big Daddy's BBQ (Meridian)
- Illinois- L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge (Lincolnwood)
- Indiana- Half Liter Beer & BBQ Hall (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Smokey D's BBQ (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Jones Bar-B-Q (Kansas City)
- Kentucky- Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn (Owensboro)
- Louisiana- Cou-Yon's Cajun Bar-B-Q (Port Allen)
- Maine- Buck's Naked BBQ (Freeport)
- Maryland- Chad's BBQ (Edgewater)
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse (Sturbridge)
- Michigan- The Bone Yard BBQ (Dearborn Heights)
- Minnesota- Jellybean and Julia's (Anoka)
- Mississippi- The Pig & Pint (Jackson)
- Missouri- Harp Barbecue (Raytown)
- Montana- The Notorious P.I.G. (Missoula)
- Nebraska- Swine Dining BBQ (Bellevue)
- Nevada- Fox Smokehouse BBQ (Boulder City)
- New Hampshire- KC's Rib Shack (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Hamilton Pork (Jersey City)
- New Mexico- Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue (Cloudcroft)
- New York- Dinosaur Bar-B-Q (Syracuse)
- North Carolina- The Original Q Shack (Durham)
- North Dakota- NoBull Smokehouse (Fargo)
- Ohio- Uncle Beth's BBQ (North Lewisburg)
- Oklahoma- The Butcher BBQ Stand (Wellston)
- Oregon- Storrs Smokehouse (Newberg)
- Pennsylvania- Skeeter's Pit BBQ (Shamokin Dam)
- Rhode Island- Becky's BBQ (Middletown)
- South Carolina- Shuler's Bar-B-Que (Latta)
- South Dakota- J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit (Summerset)
- Tennessee- Charlie Vergos Rendezvous (Memphis)
- Texas- Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q (Tyler)
- Utah- Smokin Bones BBQ (Bountiful)
- Vermont- Big Fatty's BBQ (White River Junction)
- Virginia- Monk's BBQ (Purcellville)
- Washington- Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse (Olympia)
- West Virginia- Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill (Charleston)
- Wisconsin- Bob's Bitchin' BBQ (Dodgeville)
- Wyoming- HQ Southern BBQ (Evansville)