Here's The Best Authentic BBQ Spot In Massachusetts

A Sturbridge restaurant is being credited as the best authentic BBQ spot in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best authentic BBQ spot in every state, which included B.T.'s Smokehouse as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Sandwiches, platters, and meats by the quart are all up for grabs at this New England smokehouse," Eat This, Not That's Luke Gralia wrote. "The restaurant even offers a whole hog for $89, complete with sides and cornbread."

