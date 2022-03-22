Here's The Best Authentic BBQ Spot In Virginia
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Purcellville restaurant is being credited as the best authentic BBQ spot in Virginia.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best authentic BBQ spot in every state, which included Monk's BBQ as the top choice for Virginia.
"Alongside all the standard meats, Monk's BBQ has plenty of unique creations, like a brisket cheeseburger, custard-filled cornbread, and a cheddar-stuffed ham sausage. With that, plus a large selection of beers and bourbon, there's something for everyone," Eat This, Not That's Luke Gralia wrote.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best authentic BBQ spot in every state:
- Alabama- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q (Decatur)
- Alaska- Big Daddy's Bar-B-Q (Fairbanks)
- Arizona- Little Miss BBQ (Sunnyslope)
- Arkansas- McClard's Bar-B-Q Restaurant (Hot Springs)
- California- F. McLintocks Saloon & Dining House (Shell Beach)
- Colorado- Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q (Colorado Springs)
- Connecticut- Hoodoo Brown Barbecue (Ridgefield)
- Delaware- Limestone BBQ and Bourbon (Wilmington)
- Florida- Shiver's Bar-B-Q (Homestead)
- Georgia- Fresh Air Bar-B-Que (Jackson)
- Hawaii- Kau Kau Grill (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Big Daddy's BBQ (Meridian)
- Illinois- L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge (Lincolnwood)
- Indiana- Half Liter Beer & BBQ Hall (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Smokey D's BBQ (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Jones Bar-B-Q (Kansas City)
- Kentucky- Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn (Owensboro)
- Louisiana- Cou-Yon's Cajun Bar-B-Q (Port Allen)
- Maine- Buck's Naked BBQ (Freeport)
- Maryland- Chad's BBQ (Edgewater)
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse (Sturbridge)
- Michigan- The Bone Yard BBQ (Dearborn Heights)
- Minnesota- Jellybean and Julia's (Anoka)
- Mississippi- The Pig & Pint (Jackson)
- Missouri- Harp Barbecue (Raytown)
- Montana- The Notorious P.I.G. (Missoula)
- Nebraska- Swine Dining BBQ (Bellevue)
- Nevada- Fox Smokehouse BBQ (Boulder City)
- New Hampshire- KC's Rib Shack (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Hamilton Pork (Jersey City)
- New Mexico- Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue (Cloudcroft)
- New York- Dinosaur Bar-B-Q (Syracuse)
- North Carolina- The Original Q Shack (Durham)
- North Dakota- NoBull Smokehouse (Fargo)
- Ohio- Uncle Beth's BBQ (North Lewisburg)
- Oklahoma- The Butcher BBQ Stand (Wellston)
- Oregon- Storrs Smokehouse (Newberg)
- Pennsylvania- Skeeter's Pit BBQ (Shamokin Dam)
- Rhode Island- Becky's BBQ (Middletown)
- South Carolina- Shuler's Bar-B-Que (Latta)
- South Dakota- J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit (Summerset)
- Tennessee- Charlie Vergos Rendezvous (Memphis)
- Texas- Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q (Tyler)
- Utah- Smokin Bones BBQ (Bountiful)
- Vermont- Big Fatty's BBQ (White River Junction)
- Virginia- Monk's BBQ (Purcellville)
- Washington- Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse (Olympia)
- West Virginia- Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill (Charleston)
- Wisconsin- Bob's Bitchin' BBQ (Dodgeville)
- Wyoming- HQ Southern BBQ (Evansville)