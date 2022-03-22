Here's The Best Authentic BBQ Spot In Virginia

A Purcellville restaurant is being credited as the best authentic BBQ spot in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best authentic BBQ spot in every state, which included Monk's BBQ as the top choice for Virginia.

"Alongside all the standard meats, Monk's BBQ has plenty of unique creations, like a brisket cheeseburger, custard-filled cornbread, and a cheddar-stuffed ham sausage. With that, plus a large selection of beers and bourbon, there's something for everyone," Eat This, Not That's Luke Gralia wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best authentic BBQ spot in every state: