Remember when an Indiana cheerleader stole the show when she was hoisted up to retrieve a basketball that got stuck in the backboard during the NCAA Tournament?

Not only did the video go viral, but now Cassidy Cerny is getting something better — she's cashing in on an NIL deal.

The Athletic's Darren Rovell reported Cerny has been offered a name, image and likeness deal with BreakingT, a college sports apparel company. BreakingT is now selling T-shirts to commemorate the viral moment. The shirt, sold in a Hoosiers Crimson color, has a design of Cerny rescuing the ball from the backboard with the words "The cheerleader saves the day," inspired by announcer Andrew Catalon's call during the game.