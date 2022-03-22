Indiana Cheerleader Offered NIL Deal After Going Viral For Retrieving Ball
By Dani Medina
March 22, 2022
Remember when an Indiana cheerleader stole the show when she was hoisted up to retrieve a basketball that got stuck in the backboard during the NCAA Tournament?
Not only did the video go viral, but now Cassidy Cerny is getting something better — she's cashing in on an NIL deal.
The Athletic's Darren Rovell reported Cerny has been offered a name, image and likeness deal with BreakingT, a college sports apparel company. BreakingT is now selling T-shirts to commemorate the viral moment. The shirt, sold in a Hoosiers Crimson color, has a design of Cerny rescuing the ball from the backboard with the words "The cheerleader saves the day," inspired by announcer Andrew Catalon's call during the game.
Indiana cheerleader Cassidy Cerny, who famously plucked the ball out during the game, has struck an name, image and likeness deal with @BreakingT.
The shirt is inspired by announcer @AndrewCatalon’s call of the moment. pic.twitter.com/TvvDQC9xDk
Cerny, who is now arguably the most famous cheerleader in the country after videos of the sticky situation went viral, is enjoying her 15 minutes of fame, she said on an appearance on TODAY with Nathan Paris, the cheerleader who hoisted her up.
"(It’s) very overwhelming. It’s been very cool and very interesting to see how many people have seen the video and are reaching out. It’s just been really cool," Cerny said.
While "the cheerleader saved the day," the Hoosiers men's basketball team couldn't say the same. Indiana fell to Saint Mary's 82-53 last weekend.