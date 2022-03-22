J. Cole, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat & More Will Headline Lollapalooza 2022

By Tony M. Centeno

March 22, 2022

Dua Lipa, J. Cole, and Doja Cat
Photo: Getty Images

Festival season is around the corner and one of the most historic music festivals in the game, Lollapalooza, just announced their all-star line-up.

On Tuesday, March 22, the official line-up for Lollapalooza 2022 was revealed on social media. The four-day festival is going down July 28-31 at Grant Park in Chicago. The festival is expected to feature headlining performances from Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Metallica, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly and Kygo. If you think the chart-topping headliners are sonically diverse, then the rest of the line-up will definitely have you looking up ticket prices for the big show.

Each year, Lollapalooza recruits a gang of artists from all genres to perform at the multi-stage music festival. This year, you can expect to see major names in Hip-Hop and R&B like Big Sean, Denzel Curry, Cordae, Coi Leray, Blxst, Don Toliver, YG, Jazmine Sullivan, Baby Tate, Tinashe, Pi'erre Bourne, Young Nudy, Mariah The Scientist, and plenty more. Meanwhile, pop sensations like Charli XCX, The Kid Laroi, Tove Lo and others will perform as well as other top-tier acts like Kaskade, Willow, Måneskin and Euphoria actor-singer Dominic Fike.

Tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale today and start at $350 for general admission. There are other packages available for those fans who want to experience more of the festival. For those fans bringing children, the festival's Kidzapalooza will also be returning with exciting activities for all the kiddos. There will also be opportunities to dive into the festival's NFT options, which you can learn about here.

