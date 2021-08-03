Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Joins Foo Fighters On Stage At Lollapalooza

Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet, hopped on stage with the Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza last weekend (August 1st) to perform a song, reported NME. The band was near the end of their set when Violet joined in.

Violet and the band performed an up-beat cover of X's "Nausea." That song was the first cover to be recorded by the daddy-daugher duo, and it pays tribute to family history. X's D.J. Bonebrake is a relative of Grohl's grandmother.

Violet sang to the crowd of thousands and never missed a beat. She's joined several Foos shows in the recent years as well, joining the band at the Leeds Festival in 2019.

Watch a clip of the amazing performance from Lollapalooza below.