After nearly 4 decades in the business, Jennifer Lopez continues to enamor audiences with her sharp dance skills, catchy tunes, culture-shifting fashion choices, and charming personality. On top of taking the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22, JLo was also the recipient of the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award. The accolade celebrates her impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

As an artist who has sold 80 million records and as the night's host LL Cool J explained, "single-handedly inspired Google Images, JLo didn't need to prove herself to her adoring fans, but she sure did. To introduce the icon, Billy Porter strutted down the stage followed by Ru Paul's Drag Race alumni dressed in some of JLo's most iconic looks, including the iconic green Versace dress worn by Kerri Colby.