Jennifer Lopez Proves She's An Icon, Performs One Of Her Biggest Hits
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 23, 2022
After nearly 4 decades in the business, Jennifer Lopez continues to enamor audiences with her sharp dance skills, catchy tunes, culture-shifting fashion choices, and charming personality. On top of taking the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22, JLo was also the recipient of the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award. The accolade celebrates her impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.
As an artist who has sold 80 million records and as the night's host LL Cool J explained, "single-handedly inspired Google Images, JLo didn't need to prove herself to her adoring fans, but she sure did. To introduce the icon, Billy Porter strutted down the stage followed by Ru Paul's Drag Race alumni dressed in some of JLo's most iconic looks, including the iconic green Versace dress worn by Kerri Colby.
Even though she's forever an ICON, she'll always be Jenny From The Block 💕 @JLo #iHeartAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/6zQnwdmho0— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 23, 2022
Meanwhile, JLo stood at the top of the stage looking utterly ethereal as she started singing "On My Way (Marry Me)" from the Marry Me soundtrack. Then she shed her fancy coat and launched into her classic "Get Right," reminding everyone that even though she's officially an icon, she'll always be Jenny from the Block!
Artists like WILLOW, Lil Nas X, and Halsey could be seen in the audience mouthing the words and visibly freaking out over their pop-culture predecessor.
.@JLo got everyone on their feet! Even @LilNasX 👀😱👏 #iHeartAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/wlqukMnxz6— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 23, 2022
In its ninth year, this year's show featured awards presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, plenty of surprises, and more. Artists receiving multiple nominations this year included Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, Tate McRae, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Five Finger Death Punch, Cardi B, AJR, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, The Pretty Reckless, All Time Low, twenty one pilots, blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Pop Smoke, Bad Bunny, and Dua Lipa, among others.
