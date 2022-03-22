Kodak Black Denies Giving Latto A Hard Time For Her '777' Album

Kodak Black's track record with female rappers isn't great, but when Latto revealed that one male artist gave her a hard time clearing their upcoming collaboration for her 777 album, the Florida rapper was quick to say that it wasn't him.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, March 22, 'Yak took to his Twitter account to deny that he's the male artist Latto had referred to in an interview with Big Boy last week. In his statement, Kodak, who appears on Latto's "Bussdown," said that everyone who suggested it was him was "reachin'" and clarified that the "Big Energy" rapper didn't even say his name.

“That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie,” Kodak tweeted. “I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N***a Name On Dat S**t Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N***a Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat S**t Homie.”

Latto previously told Big Boy that she had a difficult time clearing one collaboration with a male artist for her album because she curved his advances. She also asserted that some men in the industry don't know how to "keep it business."

“It’s a feature on my album that was difficult to clear," Latto said. "They tryna drop they nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM. We think like, ‘Oh, well that just comes with the game being a female rapper.’ No it shouldn’t, though. You know you ain’t doing that to your fellow male rappers!”

Following her interview, fans had tried to guess who it was. On Monday, March 21, Latto released the official tracklist for the album, which includes features from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Nardo Wick, Lil Durk and Kodak Black. There's also a surprise feature that's expected to appear on the "Big Energy" (Remix), which will drop on March 28. Social media users began to suspect it was Kodak due to a previous interview he did with The Breakfast Club, during which he admitted that he expects female artists to sleep with him in exchange for furthering their career.

"With my female artists, this is how it is," Kodak said. "I gotta buss ’em. They ain’t gotta be my girlfriend, but I’m gonna buss ’em.”