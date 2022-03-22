Megan Thee Stallion Pies Dancer In The Face During Red-Hot Performance

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 23, 2022

Photo: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It wouldn't be the 2022 iHeartRadio Awards without a performance from the one and only Megan Thee Stallion! The iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award recipient was introduced by a fellow Houston legend, Kelly Rowland. Clad in a gorgeous red leotard, the critically acclaimed rapper kicked off with her performance with "Megan's Piano," with a giant-sized oven behind her.

As she transitioned to her latest single featuring Dua Lipa, "Sweetest Pie," Meg actually pied one of her dancers in the face before walking down the stage to show off her incredible knee strength. And in true Hot Girl fashion, Meg bookended her performance by twerking on a piano!

Meg racked up three more nominations for Tuesday night (March 22) including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and TikTok Bop of the Year. Her fandom, known as the #Hotties, was also nominated for Best Fan Army.

In its ninth year, this year's show featured awards presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, plenty of surprises, and more. Artists receiving multiple nominations this year included Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, Tate McRae, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Five Finger Death Punch, Cardi B, AJR, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, The Pretty Reckless, All Time Low, twenty one pilots, blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Pop Smoke, Bad Bunny, and Dua Lipa, among others.

The night was hosted by LL Cool J, who honored Jennifer Lopez with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award. Click here to see a list of the night's winners and click here to see them stun on the red carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.