Megan Thee Stallion Pies Dancer In The Face During Red-Hot Performance

It wouldn't be the 2022 iHeartRadio Awards without a performance from the one and only Megan Thee Stallion! The iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award recipient was introduced by a fellow Houston legend, Kelly Rowland. Clad in a gorgeous red leotard, the critically acclaimed rapper kicked off with her performance with "Megan's Piano," with a giant-sized oven behind her.

As she transitioned to her latest single featuring Dua Lipa, "Sweetest Pie," Meg actually pied one of her dancers in the face before walking down the stage to show off her incredible knee strength. And in true Hot Girl fashion, Meg bookended her performance by twerking on a piano!