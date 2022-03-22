Over 50K Without Power After Tornadoes Rip Through Texas

Over 50,000 Texas residents are without power as of Tuesday morning after a series of tornadoes ripped through the state Monday.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 58,000 customers are without power. The regions most affected are the Texas Panhandle and east Texas.

The electric providers with the most outages are Oncor (14,604), Xcel Energy (11,732), Entergy (6,892), North Plains Electric Cooperative (6,763) and Houston County Electric Cooperative (5,601).

According to KVUE, Oncor said, "resources are currently working to restore power to those impacted." Oncor customers are encouraged to report a power outage by texting OUT to 66267.

Xcel crews from Texas and New Mexico traveled to assist in power restoration efforts Tuesday, according to KAMR. The energy provider said there has been "good progress" in restoring power so far.

Energy companies warn customers to stay away from downed power lines and to assume every electrical line is hazardous.