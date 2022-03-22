These Kentucky Towns Are Among The 'Best Southern Small Towns To Live In'

Southern small towns are known for their hospitality, beautiful landscapes, and fried foods. But some are just better suited for long-term living.

Stacker compiled a list of the absolute best southern small towns to live in. The website states, "Stacker referenced Niche’s 2021 Best Places to Live study, narrowed the results to the South, and narrowed them further to places under 5,000 residents."

According to the study, five Kentucky towns made the list.

Here are all the Kentucky towns that made the list, along with statistics:

19 Anchorage, Kentucky

Population: 2,376

Median household income: $187,946

Owners: 96%

Renters: 4%

18 Prospect, Kentucky

Population: 4,896

Median household income: $145,511

Owners: 95%

Renters: 5%

17 Northfield, Kentucky

Population: 1,181

Median household income: $108,056

Owners: 75%

Renters: 25%

15 Hurstbourne, Kentucky

Population: 4,394

Median household income: $123,521

Owners: 68%

Renters: 32%

14 Indian Hills, Kentucky

Population: 2,961

Median household income: $190,313

Owners: 100%

Renters: 0%

