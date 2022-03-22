This Georgia Coffee Shop Is The Best In The State

Most Americans need a cup of joe to get their morning started. Whether they make coffee at home, head to Starbucks, or grab a cup while at work, there are plenty of options to pick from.

Instead of going to a major chain for coffee, Food & Wine curated a list of the best coffee shop each state has to offer.

"The coffee, the look, the vibe—what then, of hospitality, the final and most important piece of the puzzle, at a time when small businesses are often left struggling to find any help at all? Much has been said on the subject of service during the last two years, but as far as a great cafe goes, achieving perfection has never been about the staff working at lightning speed, or being robotically subservient, or even doing perfect work every single time."

The writer of the article visited several coffee shops to find which were the best in each state.

"What has always mattered most is the creation and cultivation of an environment of welcome, energetic, inspiring but never frantic, peaceful, restorative but never listless, knowledgeable but patient, a place where you feel at ease, an antidote to every kind of stress we might be carrying across the threshold."

So, where in Georgia can you find the best coffee shop?

Gilly Brew Bar.

Here is what the report had to say about Gilly Brew Bar:

"Nearly two hundred years after being built by slave labor for the mayor of Stone Mountain, the white house right at the center of town is home to Gilly Brew Bar, one of the country's most exciting new shops, which is something you will feel when you stop by on a weekend morning, to observe the energy of the place practically spilling out onto porch and patio. Daniel Brown had this feeling, like it was the perfect place for a forward-looking, inclusive, Black-owned coffee bar, and he was absolutely right. Not only has the cafe become an immensely popular hangout, it is also one of the most serious around, sourcing from exciting roasters like Luna in Vancouver, or Luminous in Las Vegas."

