This Is Washington's Best Greek Restaurant

Greek food has some great benefits on top of just being downright delicious. Since it's based on a Mediterranean diet, you can expect fresh vegetables, lean meats, and heart-healthy foods in the cuisine. Thankfully, we have Greek restaurants dedicated to giving us fresh fish, gyros, falafel, and other iconic dishes from the European country.

Since there are plenty of Greek restaurants across the country, Eat This, Not That! found the best ones in every state. Writers say if you want some amazing Mediterranean food in Washington, you should head over to...

Samir's Mediterranean Grill!

"Customers describe this restaurant as having food 'made with love,'" according to the website. "Browse through a menu of classic Greek dishes (gyros, lamb shanks, falafels, etc.) and finish off the meal with a slice of baklava drizzled with honey. Plus, the owner is super friendly and personable so you'll be instantly greeted with a warm welcome when you enter."

Here's another fun fact: founder Samir Alawar actually opened Washington's first Mediterranean restaurant in 1974. How neat!

You can find this restaurant at 1316 NE 43rd St in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Need to get the scoop on more stellar Greek restaurants? Check out Eat This' full list here.