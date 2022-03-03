Seattle Spot Among The Best Italian Restaurants In The U.S.

Many people can get down with Italian food, but an amazing Italian restaurant doesn't just serve the best dishes. It's also about the atmosphere, the service, and the great feeling you have after a full, satisfying meal.

Thrillist went on its own "tour" of Italy and found the best Italian restaurants in the U.S., from fine-dining establishments to hole-in-the-wall joints. One Seattle restaurant made the list:

Haymaker!

Here's what writers had to say about this neat chain of restaurants:

"There’s nothing like watching an artist work to inspire the appetite. That’s at Haymaker, with locations in West Seattle and East Lake, which puts its wood-topped chef’s counter front and center so you can watch the masterful kitchen staff do its thing. Haymaker happens to be rolling out some of the finest pasta in the Pacific Northwest, allowing chef Brian Clevener’s obsession with fresh, local ingredients and Italian tradition come together in dishes like the stinging nettle pesto tagliatelle with egg yolk and gribenes. The chef’s seafood love is apparent throughout the menu, from hamachi crudo to the poached cod with salsa verde, so it stands to reason that the raw bar is a beast, where local oysters are kissed with lemon and shallot mignonette. Consider it dinner and a show."