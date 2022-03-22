This Tucson 'Loop' Is One Of The Best Recreational Trails In America

By Ginny Reese

March 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's honestly nothing like taking a long walk in the sunshine, and Tucson has one of the best trails in the entire country for doing just that.

The Chuck Huckelberry Loop has been nominated by USA Today as one fo the best recreational trails in America, reported KGUN 9.

In order for the loop to be named the best recreational trail in the country, readers must vote for the trail on USA Today's website. You can vote for the Chuck Huckelberry Loop by clicking here.

As it stands, the trail is in first place, beating out the 18 other trails listed.

Here is the current top 10 leaderboard:

  1. Chuck Huckelberry Loop- Tucson, AZ
  2. Virginia Creeper Trail- VA and NC
  3. Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail System- Greenville County, SC
  4. C&O Canal Towpath- Washington, D.C. and MD
  5. Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes- ID
  6. Colorado Riverfront Trail- Palisade, Grand Junction, and Fruita, CO
  7. Katy Trail, MO
  8. Great Allegheny Passage- MD and PA
  9. High Line Canal Trail- Denver, CO
  10. Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail- Austin, TX

Click here to see more.

