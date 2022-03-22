WATCH: Giant 3-Legged Alligator Strolls Across Golf Course Like A Boss
By Zuri Anderson
March 22, 2022
A video shared on Facebook caught the moment a giant alligator with only three feet was strolling across a Florida golf course.
Matt Devitt with WINK Weather posted the viral footage on Monday (March 21), which has nearly 400,000 views as of Tuesday (March 22). It begins with the predator resting on the green grass of the golf course before getting up and taking a walk. That's the moment its missing foot is made evident.
"Check out this big boy walking across a Bonita Bay golf course this past weekend from a WINK viewer. Welcome to Jurassic Park!" Devitt wrote in the video's caption.
Huge Florida Gator!
HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Check out this big boy walking across a Bonita Bay golf course this past weekend from a WINK viewer. Welcome to Jurassic Park! - Matt Devitt WINK WeatherPosted by Matt Devitt WINK Weather on Monday, March 21, 2022
What makes the video even more surprising to non-Florida residents is how calm and nonchalant the golfers are around this huge reptile.
"Amazing creatures. Real life dino," one viewer commented. "Love the way Floridians don’t take any notice of it and carry on playing golf like it’s normal!"
"I'm Irish so I haven't got a clue, but why don't those golfers not see themselves as a potential snack," another user wrote. "I'm telling ya, I'd be running for my life."
"I’m pretty sure I would have wet myself," one person said.
One Facebook user seemed to have recognized the three-legged gator.
"That looks like TRIPOD from here in Cypress Lakes," they wrote. "Doesn't seem to hinder him/her though. I LOVE these creatures...leave them alone and they leave you alone."