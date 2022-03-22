WATCH: Giant 3-Legged Alligator Strolls Across Golf Course Like A Boss

A video shared on Facebook caught the moment a giant alligator with only three feet was strolling across a Florida golf course.

Matt Devitt with WINK Weather posted the viral footage on Monday (March 21), which has nearly 400,000 views as of Tuesday (March 22). It begins with the predator resting on the green grass of the golf course before getting up and taking a walk. That's the moment its missing foot is made evident.

"Check out this big boy walking across a Bonita Bay golf course this past weekend from a WINK viewer. Welcome to Jurassic Park!" Devitt wrote in the video's caption.