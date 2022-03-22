Watch Jack White Impersonate Beck, Cover Chumbawamba And The Proclaimers
By Katrina Nattress
March 22, 2022
He's usually a pretty serious guy, but last night (March 21) Jack White showed his funny side when his friend Beck played an intimate acoustic set at Nashville’s Basement East. Before the "Where It's At" singer took the stage, White came out with an acoustic guitar.
“Hello ladies and gentlemen, I’m Beck. I’m gonna play you one of my favorite songs from the 1990s that I wrote,” White said with a smirk before diving into an acoustic mashup of “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba and “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers.
Beck then walked onstage, confused. “What are you doing Jack?” he asked.
“You asked me to tune your guitar.”
“You asked for some nail clippers, so I went out to my car to get them and I come back and you’re playing my show!"
Watch footage of the entertaining exchange below.
White is gearing up to release two albums this year: Fear of Dawn on April 8, 2022 and Entering Heaven Alive on July 22, 2022. The singer-songwriter plans to embark on his Supply Chain Issues tour the same day as Fear of Dawn's release, but don't expect him to rely on a setlist. He hasn't used one in 20 years.