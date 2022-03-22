Watch Jack White Impersonate Beck, Cover Chumbawamba And The Proclaimers

He's usually a pretty serious guy, but last night (March 21) Jack White showed his funny side when his friend Beck played an intimate acoustic set at Nashville’s Basement East. Before the "Where It's At" singer took the stage, White came out with an acoustic guitar.

“Hello ladies and gentlemen, I’m Beck. I’m gonna play you one of my favorite songs from the 1990s that I wrote,” White said with a smirk before diving into an acoustic mashup of “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba and “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers.

Beck then walked onstage, confused. “What are you doing Jack?” he asked.

“You asked me to tune your guitar.”

“You asked for some nail clippers, so I went out to my car to get them and I come back and you’re playing my show!"

Watch footage of the entertaining exchange below.