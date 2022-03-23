Arizonans Can Now Put Their Driver's License In Apple Wallet On iPhone

Arizonans can now load their driver's licenses or state IDs onto their iPhones for easier access, reported CNBC. The licenses can be loaded into their iPhone's Apple Wallet.

Apple announced the new feature on Wednesday. The digital ID will allow individuals to pass through TSA checkpoints in Sky Harbor International Airport. However, the licenses won't work at traffic stops.

At TSA checkpoints, residents will simply need to tap their device on the machine. They won't have to hand over their devices.

Arizona is the first state to get this feature. This feature is another step in Apple's journey to replace credit cards, cash, loyalty cards, and IDs with digital equivalents.

According to Apple, it plans to introduce the feature in more states as well, including Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Georgia.